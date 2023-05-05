More traders join protest on 2nd day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

Traders continued their protest against the state government for its alleged failure to extend the deadline for the shifting of factory units from the Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas of the city beyond September.

The protesters are demanding that instead of shifting the units, which they say would ruin livelihoods of thousands, the government should declare the units in MLU areas as industrial zones instead.

An MLA of the state government had announced that the deadline would be extended by 5 years, but no notification for the same has been so far issued by the government, and with the deadline approaching, local industrialists are worried. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has given its consent to allow the running of units in MLU areas only until September 2023.

Under the Leadership of Manjinder Singh Sachdeva, the senior vice-president of FICO and general secretary of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA), Satnam Singh Makkar, vice-president, UCPMA, Vality Ram, joint secretary, UCPMA, and Prabjot Singh Raju, protested in front of the office of General Manager District Industries Centre (GMDIC) here today, demanding to declare MLU areas as industrial zones.

It is worth noting that more than 75 per cent of the bicycle and sewing machine industries of the country operate from Ludhiana, of which about 90 per cent operate from the MLU areas. These units are considered the backbone of Ludhiana’s MSME sector.