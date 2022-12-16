Morning walker attacked with knife

Ludhiana, December 15
An unidentified man attacked a woman with a knife near the Atam Park police post this morning. The incident was also captured in CCTV cameras.
Manju of Kartar Nagar was walking in the morning when a pedestrian came and attacked her from the rear. She suffered injury on her hand when she held the knife tightly. When residents came out after listening the shrieks of the victim, he fled the spot.
Model Town SHO Gurshinder Kaur said the matter seems to be of some personal enmity as the suspect had not looted anything.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’