Morning walker attacked with knife

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

An unidentified man attacked a woman with a knife near the Atam Park police post this morning. The incident was also captured in CCTV cameras.

Manju of Kartar Nagar was walking in the morning when a pedestrian came and attacked her from the rear. She suffered injury on her hand when she held the knife tightly. When residents came out after listening the shrieks of the victim, he fled the spot.

Model Town SHO Gurshinder Kaur said the matter seems to be of some personal enmity as the suspect had not looted anything.