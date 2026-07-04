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Home / Ludhiana / Morning walker dies in hit-&-run, neighbour hurt

Morning walker dies in hit-&-run, neighbour hurt

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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The police said further investigation was underway. File
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A 55-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding car when she was out on a morning walk near Krishna Mandir Road in the Model Town area on Friday.

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The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Kaur. She had gone for a walk with her neighbour, Meetu, around 6 am when a speeding Swift Dzire allegedly hit them and fled the scene.

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Harpreet Kaur sustained critical injuries in the accident. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Meetu suffered a head injury and is undergoing treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable.

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According to the police, both women fell on the road due to the collision. The driver did not stop to help the victims and escaped from the place.

Model Town SHO Gurshinder Kaur said a case had been registered against an unidentified driver.

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“We have registered a hit-and-run case against an unidentified suspect. We are tracing the car. It is a second-owner vehicle and efforts are on to identify and arrest the person,” she said.

Police teams are examining the CCTV footage from the area and verifying ownership details of the vehicle to trace the driver.

Harpreet Kaur is survived by her married daughter and husband. Her death has left family members and residents of the locality in shock. The police said further investigation was underway.

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