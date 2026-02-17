MoS Ravneet Bittu lays stone for railway over bridge near Doraha station

Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a road over bridge (ROB) at Level Crossing No. 164-AB near the Doraha railway station in Ludhiana district.

Advertisement

The foundation stone ceremony was held at the project site in the presence of railway officials and local representatives. The proposed overbridge is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion at the busy level crossing and enhance safety for commuters.

Advertisement

Senior officials of Northern Railway were present on the occasion. The project is aimed at improving rail-road connectivity and ensuring smoother vehicular movement in the area.

Advertisement

The construction of the ROB will eliminate delays caused by frequent closure of the level crossing gate and provide safer passage for both road users and train operations.