Home / Ludhiana / MoS Ravneet Bittu lays stone for railway over bridge near Doraha station

MoS Ravneet Bittu lays stone for railway over bridge near Doraha station

Rail overbridge at Level Crossing 164-AB in Ludhiana district aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing safety

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:48 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu lays the foundation stone for a railway over bridge near Doraha railway station in Ludhiana district.
Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a road over bridge (ROB) at Level Crossing No. 164-AB near the Doraha railway station in Ludhiana district.

The foundation stone ceremony was held at the project site in the presence of railway officials and local representatives. The proposed overbridge is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion at the busy level crossing and enhance safety for commuters.

Senior officials of Northern Railway were present on the occasion. The project is aimed at improving rail-road connectivity and ensuring smoother vehicular movement in the area.

The construction of the ROB will eliminate delays caused by frequent closure of the level crossing gate and provide safer passage for both road users and train operations.

