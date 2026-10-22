Mosquito breeding persists amid lack of fogging, allege Doraha residents

Mosquito breeding continues to plague Doraha even as the weather has started to transition to winter, allege residents, pinning the blame on lack of adequate fogging by the Municipal Council.

“Heaps of garbage lying unattended at some places have made the situation worse. Such conditions provide a congenial atmosphere for mosquitoes and flies to breed and multiply,” said Joginder Singh, a resident of Ward Number 8.

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There has also been an uptick in dengue cases.

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According to the residents, the council initiated fogging but its coverage remains limited to select wards and streets. They allege the people in many localities are still waiting for the machines to enter their area.

They complain fogging is not being conducted with the regularity and intensity that the situation demands.

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Apart from the lack of fogging, accumulation of stagnant water has further compounded the problem. At several places in the town, water is seen accumulating along roadsides, in low-lying areas and near choked drains and nullahs.

However, sanitary inspector Ashwani Kumar denied the allegations.

“Fogging is being conducted regularly in the town. I have already prepared a ward-wise roster and employees have been deputed to cover specific areas on particular days. I will ensure fogging is undertaken in every nook and corner of the town and no locality is left out,” he said.

“The council has covered some wards but many others are still left out. We are waiting for the fogging machine to reach our locality. Fogging should be conducted regularly in every nook and corner of the town so that the problem can be contained,” said Harpeet Singh, a resident of Ward Number 7.

Jandeep Kaushal from Ward Number 11 said, “As far as the spread of dengue is concerned, the government has issued clear instructions to the councils and committees to launch awareness and cleanliness drives. Contrary to this, fogging is carried out haphazardly. Some wards are covered repeatedly while others are completely bereft of the facility. Residents may be forced to pay for the council’s negligence.”

Barjinder Singh, a resident of Ward Number 13, said their area was also waiting for fogging machines.

“There has been no fogging in our ward. Besides, stagnant water remains accumulated in our street for days. The sewer and filth choked in the nullahs provide a fertile ground for mosquitoes to breed,” he added.

Town resident Samita Kaur said the council needed to address the issues at the earliest.

“Fogging should not be done perfunctorily. It should be undertaken intensively and regularly. At the same time, stagnant water should be drained, drains should be cleaned and garbage should be lifted on time. If the overall sanitation is managed, the impact of fogging would be much more effective,” she added.