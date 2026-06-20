Most outlets seasonal, discharging only storm water into Buddha Nullah: Survey

A recent drone-based survey conducted along the Buddha Nullah has found a majority of outlets into the watercourse were either closed or seasonal. According to the survey, the seasonal drains — active after rainfall — were discharging only storm water into the nullah.

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However, the survey also identified a few locations where treated effluent and dairy wastewater, and overflowing sewage was entering the Buddha Nullah, pointing to a need for continued monitoring and corrective action.

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The survey, carried out by the Dakha drainage sub-division from Koom Kalan till the Sutlej, mapped dozens of outlets along watercourse and recorded their operational status through drone imagery and field verification.

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Officials said the survey provides a comprehensive inventory of outlets discharging into the Buddha Nullah, and will help departments concerned identify locations requiring remedial measures.

It found several ponds and stagnant water pockets in the stretch between Koom Kalan and Tajpur. A number of storm-water pipes were seen functioning during the rainy season, and certain points near villages were found to have stagnant water accumulation.

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The survey found a majority of the treatment infrastructure along the watercourse was functioning. Outlets of the 50 million litres per day (MLD) and 40 MLD common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), and the 225 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) towards the Tajpur Road were operational.

An outlet carrying dairy wastewater near the Seechewal-model pump was also reported to be flowing.

However, officials observed several bypass outlets linked to intermediate pumping stations were not operational. Non-functional bypass outlets were reported at gaushala, Kundan Puri and Upkar Nagar.

The survey also revealed a large number of storm sewer connections in the dairy complex area, including blocks A and B, showed “no dry weather flow”, indicating they were not discharging sewage into the watercourse. Similar findings were recorded at multiple locations from Kande Wali Pulley to Jagdishpura.

In the stretch from Main GT Road Pulley to Sunder Nagar Pulley, a sewer overflow point near Kirpal Nagar was found closed while a road gully connection was functioning for rainwater disposal. A water connection and a storm-water outlet were also seen in the area.

From Sunder Nagar to Perubanda, most outlets were storm-water drains with no dry-weather flow. A CETP outlet point near Chand Cinema was operational even as some sewer overflow points had already been closed.

The survey documented several open storm drains and floodgate structures between Perubanda and Lord Mahaveer Pulley. They were found carrying water during the rainy season and showed no dry-weather discharge. An ETP overflow point was identified in the Gopal Nagar area.

Domestic discharge point

Further downstream, the situation was similar between Lord Mahaveer Pulley and Balloke. At Balloke and beyond, only a handful of small outlets were found working, including a minor domestic discharge point near Partap Singh Wala and water seepage points near village bridges.