Most working women suffer from iron deficiency, begin their day tired, says Ludhiana doctor

The Health Department recently observed ‘Nutrition Week’, underscoring the importance of health and wellness.

Dr Sonal Mhatre, who holds a Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), says a lot of women who are part of the workforce have iron deficiency anaemia. Drawing on her practice in homeopathy, she highlights the challenges women face in balancing nutrition, lifestyle and overall well-being. In conversation with Manav Mander, Dr Mhatre delves into the “hidden health crisis” undermining India’s workforce: an intersection of low female labour participation and widespread anaemia.

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Data shows female labour force participation in India is 40 per cent—below global averages—and 57 per cent of women aged 15-49 suffer from anaemia. How do these numbers intersect and what does this mean for working women?

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The figures are not just parallel statistics, they are deeply connected. A significant number of women in the workforce are operating with depleted physical reserves due to iron deficiency anaemia. It means they often begin their workday already fatigued.

What are the biggest challenges working women face in balancing health and employment?

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The biggest challenge is depletion as women are expected to sustain demanding careers while also carrying the bulk of unpaid household work. It leads to time poverty, chronic stress and poor nutrition. Over time, these factors compound into anaemia, fatigue and higher risks of long-term illnesses, making it harder for women to progress in, or even stay in, the workforce.

What is the actual cost of iron deficiency?

It’s not just fatigue. Anaemia reduces blood oxygen, weakens immunity and lowers energy levels. Women often start their workday already tired. Add the unpaid household work they shoulder and the cycle of stress, poor sleep and nutrient absorption worsens. Over time, it raises risks of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, anxiety and depression.

Why does iron deficiency often go undetected?

It happens because most routine check-ups only test haemoglobin levels. But it is one of the last markers to register a drop. Ferritin, which shows iron storage, worsens much earlier, sometimes years before haemoglobin levels change. So, a woman can look “normal” in test reports while silently suffering from a slow decline in energy and focus.

How does the insurance system in India make this problem worse?

Most health insurances in India cover hospitalisation, surgeries and major illness. They rarely cover outpatient care, routine blood work, nutritional counseling and early diagnostics. It means preventive screening is an out-of-pocket expense, plus lost wages and juggling responsibilities. Many women defer for years until it comes to hospitalisation.

What structural changes would help working women break the cycle?

A few steps that can help women break this cycle are:

Paid rest periods at work with accessible nutritional support like subsidised iron and folic acid.

Public health messaging tailored for menstruating working women rather than generic wellness advice.

Insurance and employer support to remove costs and logistical barriers to preventive care.

Routine screening must be integrated into workplace health packages and not reserved for upper management.

Why do you say this is not just a women’s health issue but a workforce productivity issue?

I say this because India’s economic growth depends on women being part of the workforce. If they are physically drained, participation stays low and productivity suffers. Fixing it has a clear return on investment. It’s about sustaining careers and strengthening the economy, not just lifestyle choices.