Mother, friend get 20-year jail in minor girl’s sexual exploitation case

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 13
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh has sentenced Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Dugri, to 20-year imprisonment, finding him guilty of sexually exploiting an 11-year-old girl. The convict has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1,72,000.
The victim’s widowed mother has also been sentenced to 20-year imprisonment for abetting and supporting the accused in the heinous act. Besides, the court has also ordered the woman to pay a fine of Rs 2,44,000.
The court has made it clear in its decision that of the fine amount collected, Rs 1,50,000 each will be paid as compensation to the victim.
Additional public prosecutor BD Gupta said the case was registered at the Division No 6 police station on June 19, 2021, following the complaint of a woman, a neighbour of the girl and her mother.
The complainant told the police that she came to know that the woman staying next to her house, having an 11-year-old daughter, and her friend Gagandeep Singh were beating up the girl badly. The complainant reached the house of the accused woman and when she peeped through a window, Gagandeep and the woman were beating her and dragged her by her hair from one room to another. The complainant rescued the girl from their clutches and sent her to a hospital and informed the police about the matter. Several injuries were found on the body of the victim.
During probe, the police also found that the two culprits had made some obscene videos of the girl and used to beat her even more badly by threatening the victim to upload them on social media. Moreover, she was also sexually abused. After receiving the video, the police added sections to the case. Both culprits were arrested and prosecuted.
In the court, the culprits claimed themselves to be innocent and pleaded for mercy. After hearing arguments of both sides and looking at the evidence, the court found them guilty.
