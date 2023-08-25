Mother-son duo held for running sex racket

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

In a raid at a house on the College road on Wednesday, the police claimed to have busted a sex racket. A mother-son duo were arrested by the police for running the racket.

The suspects have been identified as Anita Walter, her son Aman Walter, residents of Indrapuri, Tajpur Road. The police recovered Rs 500 in cash and 92 condoms from the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Civil Lines, Jasroop Kaur, in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the mother-son duo had taken a house on rent on the College road where they run a sex racket and supply prostitutes to their clients “The suspects were the main kingpins of the racket. Five sex workers were also found in the house. The racket was being run for the past several months. Further investigation was going on to know if any other person is involved in the racket,” the ACP said.

When asked about the owner of the house who gave his house on rent for illegal purpose, he said a probe was on to identify the owner