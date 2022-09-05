Mother-son duo of Ludhiana booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 4

The police have booked a mother-son duo, Raj Kaur and her son Ranjit Singh, residents of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B, IPC, for fraud on a complaint lodged by Pradeep Pehal of Maha Singh Nagar Colony.

The complainant alleged that the duo had finalised a deal for the sale of a house in Preet Nagar for Rs 11.60 lakh. “They had taken Rs 1.60 lakh from me as advance/earnest money and it was decided that the sales deed would be registered on October 30, 2021,” he said.

However, the duo struck a deal of the house with somebody else and refused to hand over the possession of the house to him.