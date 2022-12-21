Motherly duty: Student brings twins to exam centre

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, December 20

In commendable dedication to studies, Harpreet Kaur, mother of twin girls, reached the examination centre at Guru Nanak National College in Doraha to appear for her undergraduate semester exams.

I got married last year when I was in the second year of my course. I gave birth to twins a month ago. I have to bring my kids to the exam centre as they feel hungry frequently. I feed them immediately before and after the exam. I have to bring two to three people with me to tend to them in my absence. Harpreet Kaur

Harpreet, a resident of Maksoodra village and mother of Gurnoor and Harnoor, said, “I got married last year when I was in the second year of my course. I gave birth to twins a month ago. My parents and in-laws always supported me in continuing my studies. They never stopped me from preparing for the exams. I have to bring my kids to the exam centre as they feel hungry frequently. I feed them immediately before and after the exam. I have to bring two to three people with me to tend to them in my absence.”

“She is a very determined girl. She loves to study and we have always encouraged her to do so,” said Harpreet’s mother-in-law .

“Though the candidates are supposed to enter 15 minutes before the commencement of exam, Harpreet has been given the relaxation to enter just before the exam begins. She is also allowed to leave as soon as she finishes the paper. We are bound by the regulations of conduct,” shared the staff on duty at the centre.