Mother's Day celebrated with gaiety

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 8

May 8 is celebrated as Mother’s Day. The day began with messages showing love and respect for mothers on social media.

The mothers were given gifts, cakes, flowers and other items as a token of love by their children throughout the day to make them feel important.

ABC Magical World Pre-school in Ludhiana. Photos: Inderjeet Verma

While there were many mothers who did not even know about the day and its importance. Priya, a domestic helper, said: “A mother is always a mother, one day will not change anything.

Meanwhile, in schools, programmes and cultural events were held to mark the occasion.

Solo dance, ramp walk mark occasion

Mother’s Day was celebrated at Spring Dale Play School, GK Estate, with fervour. Chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia and director Kamal Preet Kaur presided over the function and added colours to the celebrations. To make the day memorable for the mothers, various activities such as solo dance, fireless cooking and tambola were organised in which the mothers participated with gusto. The special attraction of the day was a ‘ramp walk’ in which the mothers participated with zeal and the best among them was honoured with the title of ‘Mother of the Day’. All mothers were honoured with trophies for their contribution to the lives of their wards.

Mothers take part in dance, modelling

London Kids Preschool celebrated Mother’s Day today. There were various competitions such as dance, singing, modelling and card-making. All mothers participated in competitions and given their best performance. Amanat (1st), Hargun (2nd) and Joban Preet (3rd) were declared winners. On the occasion, students were told that mother is a first teacher, friend and inspiration. Mother only needs love, care and respect as she manages everything perfectly.

Tiny tots, mothers party hard

ABC Magical World School, Ludhiana (BRS NAGAR), celebrated Mother’s Day with smiles and laughter. Tiny tots welcomed their mothers wholeheartedly in their colourful attires. Staff of the school greeted the mothers with flowers. The school organised a gala party for children and their mothers on the school premises. Little kids, along with their mothers, enjoyed dancing on rocking music. A cooking without fire competition focusing on healthy snacks with high nutritional value was also organised. The mothers presented delicious dishes. Greek yogurt fruit pizza bagged the first prize. Chocolate biscuit cake, watermelon crush, canape bhel got the second prize and cucumber salad and sandwich won the third prize.