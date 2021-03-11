Mother’s Day: Punjab Agricultural University trained 83K women in agriculture, allied occupations, says report

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 7

These mothers from humble background took the plunge and adopted farming and allied enterprises as their occupation. Raising their crops like their own children and feeding people with their produce and products is what proves their motherhood to mankind. Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is helping these women from across the state in becoming self-relient. Women are running their agri-business and enterprises successfully after undergoing training from PAU.

“As per the 2018-21 extension report of the PAU, in all 83,373 rural women have received trainings in agriculture and allied occupations from the PAU,” said Dr TS Riar, Additional Director Communication, PAU.

“Women are making a significant contribution to the agrarian sector by venturing into their own enterprises,” said Sheetal Chawla, Assistant Director, Publications, PAU.

“As per the economic survey, nearly 12 per cent of the rural women of Punjab are engaged in allied agricultural activities,” she added.

Jaswinder Kaur has adopted dairy farming, along with her husband. She owns 25 cows and buffaloes. Her elder daughter failed to get a job after completing her masters in information technology. Not losing the courage, her daughter attended a food processing course at KVK, Bathinda, and started preparing paneer, lassi (butter milk), khoya, gajrela and coconut burfi in addition to squashes and pickles. Both mother and daughter are running their business successfully and earn Rs 30,000 per month.

“All in the family work together. I encouraged my daughter to become a helping hand in my venture and since then we have never looked back. We are adding new products to our kitty,” said Jaswinder.

Another woman, Harmeet Kaur, is a successful honey producer. After getting training from the KVK, Bathinda, she started beekeeping with three boxes in 2012. At present, she has 1,500 boxes. She sells honey at the rate of Rs 400 per kg under the brand name “Aparpal Agroz”. Her income has jumped from Rs 2,000 in 2012 to Rs 5 lakh per month in 2021.

“Earning my own money and also helping the family gives a different kind of feeling. I am happy with what I have accomplished in my life,” she said.

Harsimrat Kaur from Behrampur village is earning Rs 1,40,000 from jaggery and shakkar making.

Seeing the growing demand for raw turmeric, Gurmeet Kaur from Salana village is started turmeric cultivation on 1 to 1.5 acres. She earns Rs 3,90,000 from per acre of turmeric cultivation. She is also preserving the traditional embroidery form of Punjab. Gurmeet not only earns some quick bucks, but also provides employment opportunities for others through embroidery.

Sukhwinder Kaur, Mirpur village, attended a training course in rural craft at KVK, Gurdaspur. “I am earning Rs 1.5 to Rs 2.5 lakh annually by making phulkari dupattas, file covers, magazine holders, bags, coasters and hanging pots. I am best seller at Craft, Saras and Kisan Melas,” said Sukhwinder.