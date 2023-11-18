Motivational lecture held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Rashveen Kaur, alumna of DAV School, BRS Nagar had an interactive session with the students of Class XI in the campus. The motivational lecture was on ‘how to balance career and mental health’. Rashveen is working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In her address, she guided students to be focused and firm on their goals. She talked about the peer pressure of earning better and the struggle that students face when it comes to choosing a career. She also shared important tips to overcome mental health issues and asked the students to set fixed amounts of time to complete tasks and stick to that timeline. She also emphasised the importance of practicing mindfulness and always planning ahead.

Seminar on Entrepreneurship

Young Entrepreneurship Network (YEN) of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM) organised a session on ‘entrepreneurship simplified’ for the students of B Com III Semester. Manish Malhotra was the resource person. The session aimed at providing a roadmap to budding entrepreneurs, looking to establish and elevate themselves as future entrepreneurs, in the competitive business landscape. Principal Vishal Kumar appreciated the speaker for providing valuable insights on the topic.

#Reserve Bank of India RBI