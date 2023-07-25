Motorcycle-borne assailants open fire at four youngsters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 24

Late on Sunday night, a distressing incident occurred on Amloh Road in Khanna, where four young men travelling in a car fell victim to an attack by motorcycle-borne assailants. During the assault, two of the youngsters sustained gunshot wounds while the assailants also used sharp weapons to attack the occupants of the car.

The persons travelling in the car were identified as Ashu from Krishna Nagar, accompanied by his friends Jasvir Singh Jassi, Sameer, and Sajan. They were going to have dinner when the incident occurred.

After receiving information, the police started investigation. In the statement given to the police, Sameer, who was injured, alleged that a man named Manga, intercepted their car on a motorcycle. Following this, three others, including Chahatpreet Singh, Deep, and an unidentified persons, arrived at the scene with weapons and opened fire on them, he alleged.

Ashu has received bullet injuries. As a result of the severity of his injuries, he was referred to a government hospital in Chandigarh for treatment.

The police suspected that the two groups involved in the altercation had a history of old rivalry and a few days prior, they had engaged in another confrontation.

The suspects were identified as Chahatpreet Singh of Model Town, Khanna, Deep of Bullepur, Manga of Khanna and an unidentified person. An FIR has been registered at the Khanna City 2 police station against the suspects under Sections 307, 323, 324, 341, 427, 506 and 34 of the IPC, along with Section 25 of the Arms Act. The police have arrested one of the suspects. The police said efforts were underway to arrest the remaining suspects involved in the case.

