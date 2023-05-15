Motorcycle-borne miscreants open fire at youngster

Ludhiana, May 14
Two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire at a youth at Ladian Kalan village on Friday night. The suspects fired two shots at the victim but he had a fortunate escape.
Complainant Lakhwinder said when he raised an alarm, the suspects fled the spot. Before fleeing, they said they had fired at him because of his enmity with their friend Jimmy.
The police said a case of attempt to murder under the IPC and the Arms Act had been registered against the two unidentified persons and Jimmy, a resident of Saraswati Enclave.
