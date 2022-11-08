Motorcycle rally spreads awareness on cancer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

A motorcycle rally to create awareness about prostate, kidney and bladder cancers and urological problems organised by PPA, Phillaur, Motorcycle Club and Uro-Oncology Institute of Aykai Hospital was flagged off by DC Surabhi Malik from Rose Garden to Aykai Hospital.

Urologist Dr Baldev Singh Aulakh said prostate, kidney and bladder cancers are major killers if ignored but can be cured by surgery from experienced urologist if detected early. No one should ignore early warning signs like blood in urine, difficulty in passing urine or too frequent urination, pain, loss of weight or appetite. Patient with family history of disease, high blood pressure, obesity etc should be more careful. Dr Aulakh added that prostate cancer is second leading cause of death in men. However, the good news is if detected early, it can cured. Hence, there is tremendous need to create awareness about prostate cancer, said Dr Aulakh.

The rally was received by Kaustubh Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, and Punjabi singer Inderjit Nikku was the chief guest of the felicitation ceremony.

Dr Kaustubh Sharma said “These awareness campaigns are societal obligations that we feel are incumbent upon us to be a part of.”