Motorcycle stolen

Phagwara: A motorcycle was found stolen near Vishal Mega Mart in a congested locality alongside the national highway and opposite bus stand, here. The bike owner Gursharan Singh told the police that he went to the mega mart for some purchase after parking his bike outside but found his bike stolen when he returned. The police have registered a case.
