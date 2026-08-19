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Home / Ludhiana / Motorcyclist injured from debris after tipper hits signboard on NH in Ludhiana

Motorcyclist injured from debris after tipper hits signboard on NH in Ludhiana

Commuters stuck as vehicles queue up for 5 km on both sides of Ludhiana-Jalandhar NH

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A tipper after an accident on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar national highway in Ladhowal on Tuesday.
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A motorcycle rider was seriously injured as a tipper collided with a large roadside signboard on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar National Highway near Hardy’s World on Tuesday.

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The collision led to a massive traffic jam that stretched nearly five kilometres on both sides of the road.

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As per the information, the tipper was headed from Ludhiana to Jalandhar when its open rear portion struck a large signboard installed along the highway. The impact of the collision was such that the structure of the signboard broke and fell onto the road. A motorcyclist, who was passing by at the time, was caught under the debris and sustained serious injuries.

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Passerby rushed to help the injured youngster and shifted him to a hospital.

The fallen signboard completely blocked the highway, bringing traffic to a grinding halt. Within a short time, long queues of cars, buses, trucks and other vehicles formed on both sides, extending up to about five kilometres. Commuters were stranded for hours.

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The police and officials from other departments concerned reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident. They removed the debris to clear the road and the traffic was gradually restored.

Officials said the police launched an investigation into the incident.

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