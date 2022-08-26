Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries

Our Correspondent

Doraha, August 25

A motorcyclist, who was hit by a vehicle on the overbridge of Kaddon, near here, on the night of August 23, succumbed to injuries on Thursday. A case has been registered at the Doraha police station against the unidentified driver of the vehicle. No arrest has been made so far.

The deceased has been identified as Sarabjot Singh of Sultanpur village. His brother Jagdev Singh, on whose statement the case has been registered, said Sarabjot was returning to his village from his workplace on the night of August 23 when the mishap occurred. He was traveling on his motorcycle (bearing registration number PB 10EJ 1178), when a vehicle hit him from the rear and he fell near the railing of the bridge.

He was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, where he later succumbed to his injuries.