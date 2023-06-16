Motorist dies after tree falls on him in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died after a tree fell on him on the Bajra Road on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Gurjit Singh from Sattowal village.

The victim was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, Gurjit succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

He was on his way to deliver milk to customers when the incident occured.

An official from the Meharban police station said no complaint has been filed by the victim’s family in this regard so far.

19 trees fell in areas under Municipal Corporation

On Wednesday evening, when the city experienced strong winds and rain, a total of 19 trees were uprooted in different parts of the city. The traffic movement also got affected at some places where fallen trees blocked the roads. Kirpal Singh, an official from the Horticulture Wing of the MC, said trees fell down in areas, including Focal point, Ward No 12, near Krishna Mandir, near BCM School, Haibowal, and Sarabha Nagar, among others.

A portion of a road in Dugri Phase 1 also caved in after the rain and waterlogging was witnessed at Giaspura Chowk.