MoU inked for promotion of Beetal goats

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Green Pockets Private Limited signed a memorandum of understanding for promoting income through adoption of livestock, especially promotion of Beetal breed of goats in Punjab.

The MoU was signed by Dr JPS Gill, Director of Research, GADVASU and B S Brar, Director, Green Pockets, in the presence of officials of GADVASU.