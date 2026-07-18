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Home / Ludhiana / Moudgil new Ludhiana BJP unit president

Moudgil new Ludhiana BJP unit president

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:26 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Bharatiya Janata Party workers congratulate Sunil Modgil on becoming the district president in Ludhiana. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN
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Sunil Moudgil, a councillor from Ward No. 62 has been appointed as district president of Ludhiana BJP (Urban) on Saturday. He replaces Rajnish Dhiman, who remained district president for more than three years.

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This development came a day after PM's visit to Punjab. Apart from Ludhiana, several district presidents in the district were replaced by the BJP high command.

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As per sources, Dhiman was to be retained as district president till Assembly polls, but the development has come as surprise for the city leadership.

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