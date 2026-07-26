Move to up fee targets for hawkers in Ludhiana sparks debate on encroachments

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s decision to set revenue collection targets for street vendors has sparked questions over its anti-encroachment policy, with officials now reportedly being asked to collect more tehbazari (hawking) fee, even as the civic body continues its drive against roadside encroachments.

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According to sources, during a meeting of the tehbazari branch held on July 17, the Municipal Commissioner had directed all four civic zones to collect Rs 10 lakh each in tehbazari revenue within 15 days. Earlier, each zone reportedly generated only around Rs 6 to 7 lakh in a month, making the new target significantly higher.

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Officials said the enhanced target has led to fee collection even from locations where no revenue was earlier being generated. Hawkers are reportedly being charged around Rs 1,500 for carts without a canopy and up to Rs 2,500 for covered carts. In several areas, vendors are allegedly being allowed to resume business along roads after paying the prescribed fee.

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The development has led to criticism as the civic body had recently conducted drives to remove roadside vendors from busy markets and roads to ease traffic congestion. Residents and social activists argue that allowing vendors to return after collecting the fee defeats the purpose of the anti-encroachment campaign.

Sources also said employees of the tehbazari branch raised the issue of political interference during the meeting, claiming that some vendors were exempted from paying fee on the recommendation of certain political leaders. The Commissioner reportedly instructed officials to issue receipts to every vendor operating on the roadside, irrespective of recommendations. Officials estimate that this decision alone could increase tehbazari revenue by around Rs 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh.

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Busy locations such as Mata Rani Chowk, Janakpuri, Chaura Bazar, Kitab Bazaar, Field Ganj, Benjamin Road, Salem Tabri, Chandigarh Road, Hargobind Nagar, Jawahar Nagar Camp and parts of Haibowal already witness heavy roadside vending, leaving little room for vehicles and pedestrians. Traffic experts believe that any increase in roadside vendors without proper planning could worsen congestion and affect emergency movement.

Municipal officials clarified that payment of tehbazari fee does not grant vendors permanent rights over a location. If complaints are received or the site is found to be obstructing traffic, the vendor can still be removed despite having paid the fee.

The issue has also revived concerns over the delay in establishing dedicated vending zones under the Street Vendors Act. Former Senior Deputy Mayor and councillor Sham Sunder Malhotra said the civic body should shift vendors to properly planned vending zones, instead of allowing them to occupy roadsides.

He said such a policy could increase congestion in densely populated localities and hamper the movement of ambulances and emergency vehicles. “Revenue generation should not come at the cost of public safety and smooth traffic movement,” he said.

MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said, “ It is composition fee collected after anti-encroachment drive. Besides, we are also holding meetings over establishing vending zones.”

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, tehbazari wing in-charge and Assistant Commissioner, MC, Jasdev Sekhon was not available for comments.