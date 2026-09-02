Movement of heavy vehicles prohibited at Sahnewal Chowk and market area

Following a report published in the columns of Ludhiana Tribune regarding traffic congestion in Sahnewal, the traffic police here finally swung into action and banned the entry of heavy vehicles in the main town.

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Taking cognisance of the report, ADCP Traffic, Ludhiana, Sukhwinder Singh visited the spot to personally assess the traffic situation in the town. He has prohibited the movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks, dumpers, tippers, trailers and other goods vehicles carrying load beyond prescribed limits at Sahnewal main chowk and the market area from 7 am to 8 pm.

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The ADCP stated in the order that to ensure smooth regulation of traffic, public safety and prevention of any untoward incident, it was necessary to impose restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles in the said area. “The movement of heavy vehicles shall remain prohibited at the main chowk and the market of Sahnewal from 7 am to 8 pm,” the order says.

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“The traffic coming from the bypass side, which earlier used to enter the town, has now been diverted towards Doraha. Similarly, from the Kohara side, heavy vehicles have been diverted to the link roads. The entry of heavy vehicles from both Doraha and Ludhiana side into the town area has been completely banned during peak hours. Practically, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply inside the town now. I shall also ensure strict implementation and enforcement of the order,” informed the ADCP.

Alongside, the issue of service lanes has also been taken up. The construction work of service lanes on both sides of the national highway was also a major reason for the congestion. The contractor of the National Highway Authority of India has been directed to make the service lanes road-worthy at the earliest, so that the commuters do not face any inconvenience.

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The menace of heavy vehicles has claimed several lives in the town, including 17-year-old Sonali, 19-year-old Nikhil Garg and a 60-year-old security guard, who were ruthlessly crushed under the tyres of heavy vehicles. The trucks, tempos, etc. seldom bother to reduce their speed in the town. Apart from this, the latter is grappling with worsening traffic mess that has turned daily life into chaos. At any hour of the day, residents and commuters face endless queues, blaring horns and jostling vehicles. “Now as the order has been passed, I hope that it is implemented in both letter and spirit,” opined a resident.

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