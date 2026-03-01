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Home / Ludhiana / Movement of heavy vehicles prohibited at Sahnewal chowk, market from 7 am to 8 pm

Movement of heavy vehicles prohibited at Sahnewal chowk, market from 7 am to 8 pm

The Tribune Impact: Such vehicles have claimed several lives in town in past

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Lovleen Bains
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:38 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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The order will remain in force from March 27 to 31.
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After the issue of severe traffic congestion due to illegal entry of the heavy vehicles into the town was highlighted through these columns recently, the administration on Thursday passed a written order prohibiting the movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks, dumpers, tippers, container trucks, at the Sahnewal main chowk and market from 7 am to 8 pm.

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SDM, Ludhiana (East), Jasleen Bhullar, stated in the order that to ensure smooth regulation of traffic, public safety and prevention of any untoward incident, it was necessary to impose restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles in the area. “The movement of heavy vehicles will remain prohibited at the main Sahnewal chowk and its market from 7 am to 8 pm. It would be permitted only from 8 pm till 7 am. Emergency vehicles, including police, fire brigade, ambulance, are however exempted. Also, vehicles carrying essential commodities and those permitted by the district administration through written orders will also fall under exemption,” the order says.

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“The order shall remain in force from March 27 to March 31. The CP, Ludhiana, will ensure strict implementation and enforcement of the order,” it  stated.

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Heavy vehicles have claimed several lives in the town, including a 60-year-old security guard and 17-year-old Sonali, who lost their lives on Thursday after being crushed under the tyres of a tipper and a container truck. Earlier, 19-year-old Nikhil Garg was crushed under the tyres of a heavy vehicle. Such vehicles not only entered the town at their own will but also driven at high speed. As a result, several precious lives have been lost.

In the absence of any restriction on their entry, the town was always in a state of mess. The board, banning the entry, was pushed aside long ago. Rather than imposing stringent checks at the entry point, the traffic police remained busy in clearing the rush at the chowk.

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“It’s good that the administration woke up from its deep slumber. Now, as the order has been passed, I hope that it is implemented in letter and in spirit,” said a resident.

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