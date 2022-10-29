MP Sanjeev Arora announces Rs 20L for Machhiwara Govt College

Ludhiana, October 28
The first convocation of Machhiwara Government College was held on Friday. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora was the chief guest on the occasion. Arora congratulated the girl students who were awarded degrees and said receiving a degree was a lifelong memory for a person. The MP also announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh out of his MPLAD Fund for meeting out some immediate requirements of the college.
College principal Harpriya Singh highlighted some of the immediate requirements such as the metalling of the entry road, construction of boundary wall, seminar room and requirement of furniture for classes, following which Arora agreed to announce a grant out of his MPLAD Fund.
