MP Arora calls for making Ludhiana cycle-friendly city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

Stressing upon the need of cycle lanes in Ludhiana and other parts of the state, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, has said he will take up the matter with the Chairman of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Speaking at the second AICMA awards ceremony held to mark World Bicycle Day, Arora stressed the importance of cycling in ensuring a better environment, health, and vehicular traffic. He requested the Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Corporation Commissioner to make the city cycle-friendly.

Arora congratulated the industrialists who were awarded at the function and said everyone present deserved the award due to their entrepreneurship, making it tough for the award committee. He further said there was a lot of scope for the bicycle industry to grow in the country and stressed the need to find ways to further popularise cycling in the country, which would require sufficient infrastructure.

Vijay Munjal, group chairman of Hero Eco, SK Rai, managing director of Hero Cycles Ltd, and Tejvinder Singh of Big-Ben Group (JSTS) were among those who were awarded.