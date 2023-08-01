MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 31

Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged all possible help for the nationwide campaign to free the country of tuberculosis (TB).

“This was a courtesy call,” Arora said, sharing that the Prime Minister gave him enough time to discuss various issues, including health and textiles.

The PM discussed in detail the steps being taken by the government to make India TB-free.

Arora, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare, promised to extend all possible help and take up issues to eradicate TB at all levels possible.

Arora urged the PM that the government should ensure affordable healthcare to everyone, especially the poor sections of society.

He briefed PM Modi about the steps being taken by him in helping the poor to get affordable healthcare, especially cancer treatment.

#Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha