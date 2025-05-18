MP Arora distributes uniforms at govt school

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora distributed school uniforms to students at Government High School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday. The event was organised under the Punjab Government’s flagship initiative ‘Pehal’.

Speaking at the occasion, Arora highlighted the dual-purpose approach of the project, which not only supports education but also women empowerment. He said under ‘Pehal’, unprivileged women who were part of self-help groups (SHGs) were assigned the task of stitching school uniforms. This initiative would provide employment opportunities to the women and ensure that children studying in government schools received quality uniforms free of cost, he said.

The MP further added that the initiative would cover a total of 31 government schools in the Ludhiana (West) Assembly constituency and around 7,500 students were expected to benefit from this distribution drive.