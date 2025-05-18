DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / MP Arora distributes uniforms at govt school

MP Arora distributes uniforms at govt school

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora distributed school uniforms to students at Government High School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday. The event was organised under the Punjab Government’s flagship initiative ‘Pehal’. Speaking at the occasion, Arora highlighted the dual-purpose...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:31 AM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. File
Advertisement

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora distributed school uniforms to students at Government High School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday. The event was organised under the Punjab Government’s flagship initiative ‘Pehal’.

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion, Arora highlighted the dual-purpose approach of the project, which not only supports education but also women empowerment. He said under ‘Pehal’, unprivileged women who were part of self-help groups (SHGs) were assigned the task of stitching school uniforms. This initiative would provide employment opportunities to the women and ensure that children studying in government schools received quality uniforms free of cost, he said.

The MP further added that the initiative would cover a total of 31 government schools in the Ludhiana (West) Assembly constituency and around 7,500 students were expected to benefit from this distribution drive.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper