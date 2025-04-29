DT
Home / Ludhiana / MP Arora holds breakfast meetings across constituency

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:58 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. File
In an innovative approach to connect directly with the residents of Ludhiana West, Member of Parliament and AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora has been organising daily breakfast meetings in the constituency. These informal gatherings aim to foster open dialogue and strengthen grassroots-level engagement ahead of the upcoming elections.

Each morning, a different ward or locality is chosen, where Arora meets a cross-section of voters — from traders and industrialists to homemakers, youth and senior citizens. The discussions cover a wide range of issues, including infrastructure development, employment opportunities, education reforms, and healthcare services.

Speaking at a meeting, Arora said, “Politics should not just happen from offices and stages; it should happen over shared meals and concerns.”

As the election season heats up, Arora’s breakfast meetings have not only boosted his visibility but also showcased a model of participative politics, setting a new benchmark in voter engagement for the constituency.

