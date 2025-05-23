MP Arora lauds role of nursing staff

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora presided over a session titled “Dil Se”, organised as part of the ongoing soft skills initiative “CommunicateX” at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday.

Arora, who also serves as vice president of the DMCH Managing Society, emphasised the vital role of nursing staff, ward boys, security personnel, clinical staff and doctors in ensuring effective hospital care. He stressed that coordination, politeness and humility among all staff members are essential for patient satisfaction and recovery. He lauded the role of nursing staff, ward boys, security personnel and Class IV employees in quality healthcare.

Arora said, “While the staff already demonstrates excellent communication abilities, striving for par excellence will elevate patient care.”