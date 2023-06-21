MP Arora praises ‘CM Di Yogshala’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

Ludhiana Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora was among the local residents who performed yoga during the breath concert with live music organised here this morning. The event was organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ludhiana, and Rotary Club of Ludhiana Midtown in collaboration with Humyog India, to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Arora highlighted the importance of International Yoga Day and the benefits of yoga in daily life. He said yoga makes a person fit physically, mentally and spiritually.

The MP said: “International Yoga Day reminds us about the centuries-old tradition of meditation and yoga, which people had forgotten over the period.”

He said the state has launched “CM Di Yogshala” to allow ease of yoga access to the citizens and to give a healthy lifestyle to the people of the state.

Arora said the state government wanted to make yoga a mass movement across Punjab. He urged the people to make yoga a part of their and their family’s lives. He said under, “CM Di Yogshala” programme, a team of certified yoga instructors has been established in Punjab to help yoga reach door-to-door and to transform it into a mass movement by facilitating yoga instructors to the public.

Arora said yoga has a great importance in today’s fast-paced daily lives, especially in big and industrial cities like Ludhiana. He urged the local residents to get maximum benefit of “CM Di Yogshala” launched by the government.

He said by following yoga, people feel fit and healthy and need less medical aid. He opined that people may get rid of many health problems if they make yoga a daily routine in their lives. “There will not be any need to go to fitness centres for undergoing physical exercises by spending huge money, if one does yoga in routine,” Arora said.