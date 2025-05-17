MP Arora unveils industrial roadmap for state, Ludhiana set to get major boost

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, addressing a press conference at Circuit House here on Friday, unveiled a detailed roadmap for the industrial sector in Punjab in the upcoming year. The MP laid a significant focus on Ludhiana’s growth and infrastructure and said the PSIEC would collate land banks for the development of new industrial focal points to address land availability. He also promised of regular auctions of industrial plots resuming and farmers affected by land acquisition receiving due compensation.

He said Rs 250 crore had been earmarked for the disbursement of industrial incentives during the current financial year. Stressing the importance of timely support to businesses, he said fast and efficient disbursal of incentives would be ensured. Ludhiana, being Punjab’s key industrial hub, accounts for over 50 per cent of the total incentive disbursal.

Highlighting a push towards green energy, MP Arora said the government had approved a capital subsidy of Rs 60 crore to support industries in converting existing boilers to paddy straw-fuel-enabled boilers.

Regarding a development related to Halwara Airport, he stated that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) corporate headquarters had sent an official email to its local authorities on Thursday regarding the inauguration of the facility. As per the communication, the inauguration was expected to take place shortly. The message also directed local authorities to initiate preparations and arrange necessary materials for the event.