DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / MP Arora unveils industrial roadmap for state, Ludhiana set to get major boost

MP Arora unveils industrial roadmap for state, Ludhiana set to get major boost

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, addressing a press conference at Circuit House here on Friday, unveiled a detailed roadmap for the industrial sector in Punjab in the upcoming year. The MP laid a significant focus on Ludhiana’s growth and infrastructure...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:29 AM May 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. File
Advertisement

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, addressing a press conference at Circuit House here on Friday, unveiled a detailed roadmap for the industrial sector in Punjab in the upcoming year. The MP laid a significant focus on Ludhiana’s growth and infrastructure and said the PSIEC would collate land banks for the development of new industrial focal points to address land availability. He also promised of regular auctions of industrial plots resuming and farmers affected by land acquisition receiving due compensation.

Advertisement

He said Rs 250 crore had been earmarked for the disbursement of industrial incentives during the current financial year. Stressing the importance of timely support to businesses, he said fast and efficient disbursal of incentives would be ensured. Ludhiana, being Punjab’s key industrial hub, accounts for over 50 per cent of the total incentive disbursal.

Highlighting a push towards green energy, MP Arora said the government had approved a capital subsidy of Rs 60 crore to support industries in converting existing boilers to paddy straw-fuel-enabled boilers.

Advertisement

Regarding a development related to Halwara Airport, he stated that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) corporate headquarters had sent an official email to its local authorities on Thursday regarding the inauguration of the facility. As per the communication, the inauguration was expected to take place shortly. The message also directed local authorities to initiate preparations and arrange necessary materials for the event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper