MP Arora visits AIIMS, National Institute of TBR Diseases in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases in New Delhi on Thursday.

The AIIMS Director briefed Arora on the working of the national institute, having 3,000 beds. He explained they were doing their best to minimise waiting periods for patients as the OPD of AIIMS was always overcrowded in all the departments.

During his visit to the AIIMS smart laboratory, he briefed how they were now buying different equipment made in India only.

He said the equipment made in India was equivalent to international standards but its cost was just one-third. However, he said the government should make an exception in some specialties to import equipment from abroad, which was not yet being made in India. He said as of now, they were completely restricted from importing anything. He also assured the visiting MPs that full protocols would be followed on their recommendations.

Acceding to the request by Arora, Dr Srinivas assured him of visiting Ludhiana, especially Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) of which Arora was vice-president as and when asked for.

Later, Arora also visited the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases, where Director Dr Ravindra Dewan briefed him on activities being carried out by the institute to minimise the cases of tuberculosis in the country. Arora along with other members of the panel visited wards and saw a new robotic surgery mechanism, which was again made in India.