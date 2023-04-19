MP assures bizmen to take up issues with Centre, state govt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

After listening to the grievances and suggestions of local industrialists for around two hours during an interaction organised by the Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry last evening, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora assured the traders that he would raise their concerns with the Centre as well as the state government.

The Ludhiana MP added that he would raise some of the issues in the coming monsoon session of

the Parliament.

Various issues related to different ministries and departments of the state and Central governments were brought to his notice by industrialists here. He asked them to submit their concerns in detail by writing to him so that he could be able to take up all of them at appropriate levels.

Issues related to infrastructure, anti-dumping duty, variation in steel prices in India and China, shortage of drivers for the trucking industry, power tariff, power thefts, traffic problems, VAT notices, etc., were raised before Arora.

The parliamentarian said he would make every effort to redress their grievances.

The long-pending issue of the units existing in Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas was also highlighted. The industrialists called upon Arora to find out a permanent solution to the problem as thousands of units would be closed if these were forced to be shifted from their present locations.

Rajnish Ahuja, president, Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry, convener Rahul Ahuja, general secretary Jaswinder Singh Birdi and others were present at the interaction.

