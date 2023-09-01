MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

In a tragic incident, one person died while another suffered critical injuries after the Toyota Fortuner vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a divider near the Neelon bridge on the Chandigarh road today.

The deceased has been identified as Surinder Singh Dhillon (37). The injured, Ravinder Singh Brar (63), was shifted to the DMCH after providing him first aid at the Civil Hospital in Samrala. Both were returning after attending an event commemorating the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, in Chandigarh.

Dhillon was said to be a close aide of Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Sources said the vehicle was being driven at a high speed due to which the driver reportedly lost control and it rammed into the divider. After hitting the divider, the vehicle reportedly overturned on the road. All safety air bags were opened. People who witnessed the accident called the ambulance service and the victims were taken to the Civil Hospital in Smarala where Dhillon was declared brought dead while Brar, who was in a critical condition, was shifted to the DMCH.