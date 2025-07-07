MP Boparai distributes grants for gymnasia

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai has called upon office-bearers and activists of various social organisations to make optimum use of the grants being distributed by him under the MPLAD scheme.

Promotion of sports, availability of water and sanitation, preservation of environment and promotion of literacy were focus areas under which grants were announced and distributed in the region, he said.

Addressing gatherings at public functions held at Ahmedgarh, Dehliz, Jabbowal and Manvi villages, Boparai stressed on the need for efficient execution of all projects being undertaken by the public funds, including the MPLAD scheme.

“Seeking and getting grants for development projects is your right but at the same time it becomes your duty to ensure that the value of every penny of the grant is realised for the benefit of society,” said Boparai.

Block Congress president Deepak Sharma said the MP had entrusted former president Vikas Tandon the responsibility to establish a gymnasium at Dehliz Road in memory of Jagdev Singh Debi with a grant worth Rs 5.

Congress leader Gurjot Dhindsa was entrusted to get gyms established at Manvi and Jabbowal villages, at the cost of Rs 3 lakh each.

Many leaders appreciated Dr Boparai for recently having distributed grants worth Rs 50 lakh for providing safe drinking water and installing CCTV cameras in the town.