MP gives Rs 10 lakh to basketball association

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 9

Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha member, presented a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) to help promote the sport in this region. Arora visited the Guru Nanak Stadium today, where the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship is being organised by the PBA under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India. Arora also released a booklet titled ‘Yes to Sports — Basketball in Every Home’. The booklet was compiled by Yurinder Hayer, Senior Vice President of the District Basketball Association, Ludhiana and Brij Bhushan Goyal, Treasurer. A book titled ‘Rejuvenating Punjab’ was presented to the MP.

Arora said that he would help promote the development of basketball in the region as much as he could. He also appreciated the assistance provided by SPS Hospital during the ongoing championship.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, General Secretary of the PBA, was present along with office bearers of the District Basketball Association.

