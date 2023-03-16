MP meets Amit Shah, discusses law & order situation, other state issues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora paid a courtesy call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during the Parliament session on Tuesday evening.

In a statement here, Arora said: “A detailed discussion on various national and state issues was held during the meeting.”

Discussions were also held about the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

He said affordable health for the poor was also discussed.

The MP expressed his satisfaction over the meeting.

“The Union Home Minister assured his full support to Punjab with regard to every aspect,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said they also exchanged pleasantries with each other.

“The meeting will prove to be useful for the state in many aspects,” he hoped.