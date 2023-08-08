 MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

Government making efforts to promote, develop textile sector, says Union minister

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 7

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has raised the plight of the spinning industry of Ludhiana in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

One of the biggest employment generators with over 1.5 lakh employees working at 60 units and an annual turnover of over Rs 28,000 crore, the industry is in dire straits due to what industrialists allege “faulty” government policies.

The concerns of the industry were highlighted in these columns on August 2.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Arora asked the union textiles minister about steps being taken by the government to pull the textile industry out of doldrums, whether the government was ensuring that all pending dues were cleared, steps being taken to impose anti-dumping duty on all types of yarns and made-ups being imported to save domestic textile industry and whether the government was planning to incentivise textile exports, especially value-added products.

Replying to his question, the minister said to promote and develop the textile sector in the country, the government was implementing various schemes, which include Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, Production Linked Incentive (MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles) Scheme, SAMARTH — Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector, Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks, Integrated Processing Development Scheme, Silk Samagra 2.0, Jute (ICARE- Improved Cultivation and Advanced Retting Exercise), Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme, Raw Material Supply Scheme, National Handloom Development Programme, National Handicraft Development Programme, Comprehensive Handicraft Cluster Development Scheme, Integrated Wool Development Programme and National Technical Textiles Mission.

She said the amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS) was launched in January 2016 and was valid till March 31, 2022. “Applications for capital investment subsidy registered on the online portal are processed in terms of provisions of scheme guidelines of the scheme,” she said.

The minister replied that the anti-dumping duty was levied by the Union Government upon examination of the investigation report by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies evidencing the existence of dumping and consequent injury to domestic producers and keeping in mind general public interest.

“The government introduced the Scheme of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies effective from March 2019 till March 31, 2024, for promoting exports of apparel/ garments and made-ups and to make the textile sector competitive in the international market,” Jardosh said.

Besides, schemes under implementation such as PM MITRA parks and Production Linked Incentive (MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles) were expected to increase scale and size, making the sector competitive in the global market, she added.

Not satisfied, says Arora

“I am not satisfied with the response of the textiles minister as she did not give any specific reply or assurance to resolve core issues raised by me,” said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.

Industry in a shambles

With a total installed spindleage of 42 lakh spindles producing yarn worth over Rs 28,000 crore every year, the spinning industry, having 10 large scale units and rest 50 MSMEs, in the industrial and business hub of the North India, employs over 1.5 lakh persons directly and almost 3 lakh indirectly.

Even as the spinning industry plays the key role in the financial and economic growth of the city and the entire region as well, the trade was passing through a major crisis owing primarily to duty and tax anomalies, the leading industrialists have said.

Mainly producing cotton yarn, polyester spun yarn and poly/ cotton yarn, Ludhiana’s spinning industry exports goods worth almost Rs 7,000 crore every year to various countries while its domestic business spans almost Rs 21,000 crore per annum.

#Monsoon #Rajya Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

2
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

3
Himachal

4-laning to blame, Himachal seeks Rs 658 cr from NHAI for loss to Larji project

4
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur road to open for light vehicles from today

5
Comment

JS Grewal, an institution builder

6
Nation

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

7
World

Afghanistan haven for ultras, says Pak army

8
Trending

Congress counters BJP's criticism of Manmohan Singh attending Parliament in wheelchair by sharing similar picture of Vajpayee from 2007

9
Editorials

Rahul gets SC relief

10
Musings

Languages don’t belong to any religion

Don't Miss

View All
Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Top News

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...

TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s suspension from Rajya Sabha put on hold

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold

As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon

In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...


Cities

View All

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

BRTS crisis: Passengers at receiving end as Metro buses off road since July 4

Assessment pegs crop loss on 5K acres in dist

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel, handed over to cops

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Extortion case: Chandigarh police arrest constable

Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Govt sources

Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Gurugram: 3 out of 5 accused of starting fire in religious place held, says police

Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Jalandhar: 13 nabbed after raid at factory

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

Vehicle taken away from 2 at gunpoint

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

As Punjab farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide