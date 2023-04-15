Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora appointed DMCH managing society’s vice-chief

Ludhiana, April 14
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has been appointed as the vice-president of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) managing society, Ludhiana.
Reacting over his appointment, Arora said he was committed to work in the field of health. The focus areas of DMCH in its next phase of growth include better patient care, professionalising operations, providing organised healthcare to all, including the poor and deserving, involving more management members and distribution of work within the organisation.
