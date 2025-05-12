MP Sanjeev Arora resumes bypoll campaign

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora resumed his poll campaign this morning after a brief pause. Before beginning, he observed a one-minute silence in the memory of the armed forces personnel and civilians who lost their lives during the recent border conflicts.

The campaign recommenced with a breakfast meeting at industrialist Neeraj Satija’s residence in Model Town. On May 7, Arora —the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana (West) Assembly seat —had announced a temporary suspension of his campaign to express solidarity with the armed forces amidst the escalating conflict at the international borders.

Addressing the gathering, Arora said, “On May 7, I made a conscious decision to temporarily pause my election campaign to express unwavering solidarity with our brave armed forces, especially during these tense times at the international borders. Their courage safeguards our democracy, and it was my moral responsibility to stand with them, even if symbolically. Today, as I resume my campaign from Ludhiana (West), beginning with a meaningful dialogue over breakfast at Neeraj Satija’s residence, I return with renewed energy and a deeper sense of duty towards the people of Ludhiana (West). Our campaign is not just about winning a seat—it’s about building a safer, stronger and more compassionate future for every citizen.”

Arora explained that he chose to restart his campaign following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on the evening of May 10 —a development that had brought a much-needed sense of relief after days of heightened tensions. He welcomed the move and expressed hope that the ceasefire would hold, paving the way for long-term peace and stability.

Before formally beginning the day’s events, Arora led the attendees in observing a one-minute silence as a mark of respect for the fallen soldiers and innocent civilians. He said their sacrifices must never be forgotten and reiterated his commitment to peace, national unity and public service.

In a display of patriotic sentiment during the campaign pause, Arora had also replaced his election hoardings with messages reading “Pakistani atank noon moonh tod jawab – I salute our armed forces for Operation Sindoor.” These hoardings were prominently displayed at key locations such as Bhai Bala Chowk, near Khalsa College for Women and in the vicinity of the Rose Garden. The gesture was widely appreciated by the public.

Among others, the breakfast meeting was attended by Padma Shri Onkar Singh Pahwa, Amit Thapar, Dr Shiv Gupta, Hemant Sood, Tarunjit Singh Takkar, Dr SK Kohli, Arun Sharma, SS Bhogal, Dr Baldeep Singh, Amrish Jain, Councillor Gurkirat Tina, Rajan Satija and Vijay Gandhi.