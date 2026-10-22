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Home / Ludhiana / MP Seechewal asks PPCB to identify polluting factories in Ludhiana

MP Seechewal asks PPCB to identify polluting factories in Ludhiana

Order after Jail Superintendent’s letter highlighting violations by units opposite prison in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal.
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Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal has directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to identify the factories—located opposite to the Central Jail—that are releasing smoke and leading to pollution, which is in turn making it difficult for inmates and jail staff to breathe.

The order comes in response to a recent letter by the superintendent of the Central Jail. In the letter, the jail superintendent said pollution from the factories was leading to serious health problems for inmates and staff members.

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Seechewal has instructed the PPCB Chairperson and Member Secretary to identify the factories emitting smoke and take appropriate action.

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The jail superintendent had urged the authorities to take concrete measures against the factories responsible for causing pollution.

Speaking on the matter, Seechewal said that ever since the ‘kar sewa’ of the Buddha Nullah began, residents of the area had been approaching him with complaints about pollution caused by factories. According to the residents, ash and soot released by factories settled on the rooftops of their houses, making it difficult for them to breathe. Additionally, the soot spreading through the air was causing eye-related problems, Seechewal said, quoting information provided by the locals.

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He claimed he took the concerns seriously and started sending videos of polluting factories to the PPCB. The MP added that his frequent visits to the district and his efforts to raise the issue had helped bring the smoke emissions from factories under control to a considerable extent.

At the same time, PPCB officials have also been taking prompt action whenever complaints are received, the MP added.

Seechewal appealed to the residents to record videos of factories emitting black smoke—each of more than a minute—and send them to him or to PPCB officials so that appropriate action can be taken.

He said factory owners have no right to earn profits while forcing people to pay the price in the form of pollution.

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