 MP seeks funds for tourism in state : The Tribune India

MP seeks funds for tourism in state

Centre gave Rs 1.7-cr assistance to promote festivals in 5 years

MP seeks funds for tourism in state


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

The festivals of Punjab had received financial assistance of Rs 1.7 crore from the Union Ministry of Tourism during the last five years (2017-18 to 2021-22), Union Minister of Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, has said.

Reddy made the statement in reply to a question about promotion of tourism in Punjab by Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora.

Sharing this information, here on Saturday, Arora said he had asked the question about the trend of fund devolution to promote and enhance tourism in the state.

In reply, the Union Minister provided the list of festivals in Punjab, which had received financial assistance from the Union Ministry of Tourism, during the last five years. The festivals given financial assistance by the Centre were Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Samelan in Jalandhar, Hola Mohalla in Anandpur Sahib and Sufi Festival and Patiala Heritage Festival in Patiala.

Arora also asked another question about the efforts made to promote and diversify the tourism circuits in Punjab.

Replying to this, the Union Minister said the Union Ministry of Tourism also provides financial assistance under the Central sector schemes of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and `PRASHAD’ (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) for integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits across the country and development of amenities at pilgrimage sites, respectively.

He provided the details of the projects sanctioned to Punjab under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Under this scheme, a sum of Rs 94.51-crore financial assistance was given to Punjab for Heritage Circuit Development in Anandpur Sahib-Fatehgarh Sahib-Chamkaur Sahib-Ferozepur-Amritsar-Khatkar Kalan-Kalanour-Patiala during 2018-19.

It was further stated that the Union Ministry of Tourism has now revamped its scheme of “Swadesh Darshan” as “Swadesh Darshan 2.0” (SD 2.0) for development of sustainable and responsible tourism destination and has identified Amritsar and Kapurthala in Punjab for development under SD 2.0.

Further, the Union Minister informed that the projects — development of Karuna Sagar Valmiki Sthal in Amritsar and development of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar — were sanctioned under “PRASHAD” scheme and were given financial assistance of Rs 37.97 crore.

He asserted that there was a dire need that the Centre should allocate more funds for further promotion of tourism in state and include more rural and urban places of tourist importance and festivals of Punjab in the list of festivals.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

2
World

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

3
Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

4
Nation

Raids against Lalu's family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

5
Nation

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

6
Nation

3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi

7
Punjab

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

8
World

Arrest warrant against Imran Khan suspended

9
Nation

17-year-old boy kills girlfriend after finding she was talking to someone else on Insta

10
World

Turkish President Erdogan sets May 14 election date as he seeks to extend rule

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Net direct tax collection rises to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, up 16.7% from last year

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Enforcement Directorate quizzes K Kavitha for 9 hours in Delhi excise ‘scam’

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

Govt to build 30,000 units for poor in 2 phases

Criminal Nexus: Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20

Mining in Yamuna: Joint panel to submit report to National Green Tribunal by March 20


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move

Youth arrested with 10 stolen phones

Nepalese man held for wife's murder at hotel

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Litigant submits fake relief order, court directs police to register FIR

L-G flags poor hygiene at Wazirabad plant

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

Latifpura activist released from jail

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship