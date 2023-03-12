MP seeks funds for tourism in state

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

The festivals of Punjab had received financial assistance of Rs 1.7 crore from the Union Ministry of Tourism during the last five years (2017-18 to 2021-22), Union Minister of Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, has said.

Reddy made the statement in reply to a question about promotion of tourism in Punjab by Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora.

Sharing this information, here on Saturday, Arora said he had asked the question about the trend of fund devolution to promote and enhance tourism in the state.

In reply, the Union Minister provided the list of festivals in Punjab, which had received financial assistance from the Union Ministry of Tourism, during the last five years. The festivals given financial assistance by the Centre were Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Samelan in Jalandhar, Hola Mohalla in Anandpur Sahib and Sufi Festival and Patiala Heritage Festival in Patiala.

Arora also asked another question about the efforts made to promote and diversify the tourism circuits in Punjab.

Replying to this, the Union Minister said the Union Ministry of Tourism also provides financial assistance under the Central sector schemes of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and `PRASHAD’ (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) for integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits across the country and development of amenities at pilgrimage sites, respectively.

He provided the details of the projects sanctioned to Punjab under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Under this scheme, a sum of Rs 94.51-crore financial assistance was given to Punjab for Heritage Circuit Development in Anandpur Sahib-Fatehgarh Sahib-Chamkaur Sahib-Ferozepur-Amritsar-Khatkar Kalan-Kalanour-Patiala during 2018-19.

It was further stated that the Union Ministry of Tourism has now revamped its scheme of “Swadesh Darshan” as “Swadesh Darshan 2.0” (SD 2.0) for development of sustainable and responsible tourism destination and has identified Amritsar and Kapurthala in Punjab for development under SD 2.0.

Further, the Union Minister informed that the projects — development of Karuna Sagar Valmiki Sthal in Amritsar and development of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar — were sanctioned under “PRASHAD” scheme and were given financial assistance of Rs 37.97 crore.

He asserted that there was a dire need that the Centre should allocate more funds for further promotion of tourism in state and include more rural and urban places of tourist importance and festivals of Punjab in the list of festivals.