MP to hold meeting with NHAI officials on Aug 25

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 22

To highlight the problems faced by residents due to the ongoing construction works in different areas, MP Sanjeev Arora has convened a meeting with officials of the district administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on August 25.

He said, “NHAI officials will be requested to expedite the work. We cannot trouble the public for long, they should meet the deadline,” he said.

Commenting on Buddha Nullah, Arora said 50 per cent of the city hospitals run because of diseases spread due to Budda Bullah. “Acidic water of industry overflows from the sewers due to which the roads constructed by the NHAI get damaged. The problem has to be tacked on priority,” said the MP.