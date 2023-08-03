MP's PA accused of assault on transporter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 2

Harjinder Singh Dhindsa, personal assistant (PA) of Member of Parliament, Ludhiana, was accused of attacking and vandalising the office of a transporter at Sunet here.

However, Harjinder Dhindsa denied the allegations and said the transporter and his companions had attacked him.

The transporter, Gurjinder Singh, said his office deals in providing transportation services to various cities but the MP’s personal assistant wants the office to be closed.

Their office was also ransacked by the assailants, he said.

The Sarabha Nagar police have received complaints from both disputing parties.

The police have initiated an investigation in the matter.