MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 14

The Court of Duty Magistrate Manu Mittu today granted bail to SS Bindra, Municipal Town Planner (MTP), Bathinda, his son Manmeet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra in the infamous Baklavi restaurant brawl case.

Bindra was produced before a local court on October 13 and he was remanded to one day police custody. When he was produced in the court today, the police withdrew charges of the 27 Arms Act, which was a non-bailable offence, paving the way for the grant of bail to Bindra.

Well placed sources said an attempt to murder charges against Bindra and others were already dropped by the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) on the basis of report of one medical board. The report had suggested that injuries were not dangerous to life. After dropping the attempt to murder charges Bindra opted to surrender.

So, all offences against Bindra turned out to be only of bailable nature. Defence lawyer moved an application seeking bail and the court ordered to release him on the surety bond of Rs 50,000. After furnishing bail bond, he was released from the court itself.

In another development, the defence lawyer today withdrew the pending bail application of Bindra’s son and his nephew from the court of Dr Ajit Atri, Additional Sessions Judge, Ludhiana, which was fixed for hearing today.

Their application were also filed before the court of same Duty Magistrate seeking bail on the ground that now all the offences were bailable and there was no logic to put them behind bars any more. The court also granted them bail and sent release orders through e-mail to Barnala Jail Superintendent, where they were presently lodged.

MTP Bindra had surrendered before the Bureau of Investigation(BOI) two days back after 75 days of the incident. A case against them was registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station on July 29, 2022, following a brawl at Baklavi restaurant in the South City area, in which around 10 persons suffered injuries. The complainant, Anirudh Garg, told the police that he owned an investment company in the share market. On Friday, he had called a meeting of investors at Baklavi restaurant. He had stated that when the meeting ended, restaurant owners started arguments and suddenly SS Bindra, Municipal Town Planner, Bathinda, along with his sons Gurkirat and Puneet Bindra, and managers Pawan and Ajay attacked them with rods and bottles. So, they received injuries and termed it an murderous attack.

Following the incident a SIT was formed to probe the matter. Later, Bindra expressed no faith in the SIT and the investigation was marked to the Bureau of Investigation, Mohali. Earlier, his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the local court as well as by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.