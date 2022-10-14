MTP Bindra surrenders after 75 days, sent to police custody

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, October 13

The Court of Duty Magistrate Rajbeer Kaur has granted one-day police remand of SS Bindra, Municipal Town Planner (MTP), Bathinda, in an alleged attempt-to-murder case.

Bindra had surrendered before officers of the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) yesterday after 75 days of the incident and produced before the court today.

The police have sought the remand on the ground that they wanted to interrogate the suspect to know the depth of allegations levelled against him. Whereas, the defence lawyer, Parupkar Singh Ghumman, has opposed the grant of remand with the plea that SS Bindra had been falsely implicated in the case.

Moreover, Bindra’s son Manmeet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra had already been interrogated in the case for sufficient days after their surrender before the CJM court and the police were well aware of all facts of the case. The police were seeking the remand on filmsy grounds just to satisfy the ego of the complainant party.

A case against him was registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station on July 29, 2022, following a brawl which occurred at the Baklavi restaurant in the South City area, in which around 10 persons suffered injuries. Anirudh Garg, Karan Goel, Sanjiv Mongian and Rajnish Garg were stated to have received serious injuries in the incident.

One of the injured included Karan (35), who was a former cricketer who had played for Punjab in the Ranjhi Trophy and Vijay Hazare tournament and other national meets. He also represented Kings XI Punjab in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). At present, he was the member of the Punjab senior selection committee, appointed by the Punjab Cricket Association. Other injured persons are businessmen from the city.

The complainant, Anirudh Garg, told the police that he owns an investment company in the share market. On Friday, he had called a meeting of investors at the Baklavi restaurant here.

When the meeting ended, restaurant owners started arguments over some payment issue and SS Bindra, Municipal Town Planner, Bathinda, along with his sons Gurkirat and Puneet Bindra, and managers Pawan and Ajay, attacked them with rods and bottles.

Hence, they received injuries and termed it an murderous attack.

Following the incident, a Special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter. Later, Bindra expressed no faith in the SIT and the investigation was marked to the Bureau of Investigation at Mohali. Earlier, his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the local court as well as by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Incident occurred on July 29

