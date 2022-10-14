 MTP Bindra surrenders after 75 days, sent to police custody : The Tribune India

Baklavi Eatery Brawl

MTP Bindra surrenders after 75 days, sent to police custody

MTP Bindra surrenders after 75 days, sent to police custody


Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, October 13

The Court of Duty Magistrate Rajbeer Kaur has granted one-day police remand of SS Bindra, Municipal Town Planner (MTP), Bathinda, in an alleged attempt-to-murder case.

Bindra had surrendered before officers of the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) yesterday after 75 days of the incident and produced before the court today.

The police have sought the remand on the ground that they wanted to interrogate the suspect to know the depth of allegations levelled against him. Whereas, the defence lawyer, Parupkar Singh Ghumman, has opposed the grant of remand with the plea that SS Bindra had been falsely implicated in the case.

Moreover,  Bindra’s son Manmeet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra had already been interrogated in the case for sufficient days after their surrender before the CJM court and the police were well aware of all facts of the case. The police were seeking the remand on filmsy grounds just to satisfy the ego of the complainant party.

A case against him was registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station on July 29, 2022, following a brawl which occurred at the Baklavi restaurant in the South City area, in which around 10 persons suffered injuries. Anirudh Garg, Karan Goel, Sanjiv Mongian and Rajnish Garg were stated to have received serious injuries in the incident.

One of the injured included Karan (35), who was a former cricketer who had played for Punjab in the Ranjhi Trophy and Vijay Hazare tournament and other national meets. He also represented Kings XI Punjab in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). At present, he was the member of the Punjab senior selection committee, appointed by the Punjab Cricket Association. Other injured persons are businessmen from the city.

The complainant, Anirudh Garg, told the police that he owns an investment company in the share market. On Friday, he had called a meeting of investors at the Baklavi restaurant here.

When the meeting ended, restaurant owners started arguments over some payment issue and SS Bindra, Municipal Town Planner, Bathinda, along with his sons Gurkirat and Puneet Bindra, and managers Pawan and Ajay, attacked them with rods and bottles. 

Hence, they received injuries and termed it an murderous attack.

Following the incident, a Special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter. Later, Bindra expressed no faith in the SIT and the investigation was marked to the Bureau of Investigation at Mohali. Earlier, his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the local court as well as by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Incident occurred on July 29

A case against MTP SS Bindra was registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station on July 29, 2022, following a brawl which occurred at the Baklavi restaurant in the South City area, in which around 10 persons suffered injuries. Anirudh Garg, Karan Goel, Sanjiv Mongian and Rajnish Garg were stated to have received serious injuries in the incident.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Trending

#ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after Virat fan kills his friend who supported Rohit Sharma

10
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season