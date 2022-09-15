MTP Bindra's son, nephew surrender

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

Almost one-and-a-half month after a brawl took place at Baklavi restaurant in South City here, two of the suspects in the case surrendered in a local court today.

Later, the suspects, Manmeet and Gurkirat, were sent on a two-day police remand by the court. Manmeet is the son of Bathinda Municipal Town Planner (MTP) Surinder Bindra while Gurkirat is his nephew. Bindra along with other suspects are still at large in the case.

The incident had occurred in July last week when some people, who booked a function at the eatery, had a brawl with the restaurant owner, Bindra, and others over some payment issue. An attempt-to-murder case was registered after the incident.